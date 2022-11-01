SNV-Ghana holds two-day sensitisation workshop for job seekers on C.V building ahead of the 2022 Green Job Fair

A development organisation, SNV-Ghana, has partnered the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, and the Labour Department to coach job seekers in the Ashanti Region on how to draft a standard Curriculum Vitae (C.V) for job application.

The two-day programme dubbed "C.V Review Clinic serves as a forerunner of the 2022 edition of the GrEEn Regional Job Fair event" slated for Tuesday, 15th November 2022 in Kumasi, with replication in the Western Region on 22nd November 2022.

Underscoring the significance of the event, Mr. Sherif Ghali the CEO of Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs said "many job seekers fail to land their dream job owing to their inability to tender a resumé which details their exceptional capabilities and also meets the expectations or requirements of the employing institution".

He indicated that "the essence of this CV Clinic is to support job seekers to build their CVs, review their CVs and make sure they match the job companies we have. For some time now, job fairs just open for people to look for a job.

"However, SNV-Ghana wants job seekers to prepare well enough so that on the day of the job fair, they would know what to expect. This way, we would be able to get young people employed at the job fair. After today, we would receive another batch and prepare their CVs as well."

Mr. Sherif revealed that the organisation has currently received job openings from several companies, and therefore looks forward to securing jobs for about 1,000 applicants.

He stated that there are still about 800 opportunity slots for persons who would want to get employed, adding that the service being rendered would not come at any cost to the applicants. He noted that applicants who are unable to attend the workshop would have a second opportunity of joining a virtual session before the job fair.

"Elsewhere, people pay for their CVs to be reviewed but SNV-Ghana and its affiliates are doing it for free. Our expectation is to attend to 1,000 job seekers, but as we speak now, those who have registered to come for the job fair are a little over 200. But we are hoping to take this up and do a virtual training for those who come later," he stated.

He however, seized the opportunity to impress upon government to financially shore up the private sector to employ more of the youth.

According to him, once private businesses expand, it would be able to employ more people.

In his assessment, the increasing rate of joblessness in Ghana is the result of the somewhat defective educational curriculum as well as the repulsive attitude of some employees.

He has, therefore, called for an altering of the curriculum to make graduates more employable, adding that the current curriculum offers nothing but a theoretical system that does not fit the job market.

He also added that employers look out for persons who can easily adapt to working conditions.

"Government has made efforts to create employment opportunities, but the fact is that the public sector has no job openings. There are employers who need workers, but at the end of the day, they employ people and have experiences such as workers running away with their money or not being dedicated to the work. Government needs to support the private sector to boost their capacity to employ. We also need to revisit our educational curriculum. I would want to employ someone and then train them because they have no experience coming out of the university. Whether we like it or not, the private sector is the engine for employment," he stressed.

Meanwhile, a labour officer at the Regional Labour Department, Frank Agyei Boakye, expressed his gratitude to SNV-GHANA for delivering job opportunities to the doorsteps of job seekers.

He emphasised that a C.V creates an impression about an application with regard to his or her employability, hence the need for more of these programmes to be organised.

Mr. Boakye added that it is within the mandate of the Labour Department to receive complaints from disgruntled employees, and also ensure that employers respect the terms of agreement spelt out in job contracts. He noted, however, the department is a bit challenged with securing enough funds to fully discharge its duties.

"This is actually one of the functions of the labour department; however, we are not able to do it regularly because of funds inadequacy. So we were very happy that SNV-Ghana knocked on our doors with this CV Clinic. CVs create the impression about you to the employer," he stated.

Making reference to some of the complaints that come to the desk of the labour department regarding the conduct of employees, he advised that every company would want to employ persons who can go the extra mile to add value to the business. He stressed that innovative employees are not easily disposable due to the enormous contributions they always bring to the table.