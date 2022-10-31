ModernGhana logo
A/R: Unidentified man takes his own life in container along railway at Konongo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The dead body of a man in his forties has been found hanging in a container along a railway at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

Some residents of Konongo discovered the body of the deceased on Monday dawn.

Immediately he was found, a report was made to the Police before officers were assigned to take up the case.

Subsequently, the officers retrieved the body from the container.

The police are yet to unravel the cause of his death.

Reports gathered indicate that the unidentified man is not known by residents, giving the indication that he may have travelled to the railway side just to take his own life.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary.

