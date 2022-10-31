NDC West London donates Covid-19 test kits to Bawku hospitals

31.10.2022 LISTEN

The aspiring youth organiser of the upcoming NDC West London Branch contest, Mr Awal Zibrim Zamuni has donated covid-19 lateral flow test to hospitals in Bawku in the Upper East Region on behalf of the NDC West London Group.

The test kits were distributed to three hospitals in the municipality.

Mr Zibrim who visited the area met with some officials at the municipal health directorate and handed over the test kits.

The kits, he said should be used to prevent healthcare workers from contracting the virus and also stop the spread of the virus.

Mr Awal also admonished health officials to pay attention to personal and primary health care practices by washing their hands regularly and cleaning their environment of filth to prevent the outbreak of diseases.

He noted that due to the bad policies of the ruling NPP government he urged Ghanaians in the diaspora to help their communities in whatever way they can.

He also stated that NDC candidates contesting in the upcoming national elections should refrain from personal attacks and insults and unite behind whoever gets elected.

He urged delegates to choose leaders devoid of monetary inducement or influence but on honesty, upholding the values of probity and accountability.

He stated that parochial interest must give way to " Ghana First" in ideas and political decisions.