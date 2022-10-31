Gender Ministry hold stakeholders' workshop on LEAP payment processes, performance

To guarantee a seamless delivery of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) cash grant to beneficiary households in Ghana, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has organized workshops on the LEAP payment process and performance for key stakeholders in Volta and Eastern Regions.

The LEAP programme disburses cash grants to beneficiary households to reduce poverty by smoothening consumption and promoting human capital development.

The workshop was to ensure stakeholders at the national, regional and district levels have an enhanced understanding of the Programmes Payment processes, objectives, guiding principles and goals.

It was also to strengthen the capacity of District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) who are the Focal Persons on LEAP.

As part of the LEAP payment process, the LEAP Management Secretariat will employ zoning strategies to engage sub-national level structures tasked with implementing LEAP at various levels.

It is expected that stakeholders in the LEAP Payment process will understand payment targets, measure the performance of the payment delivery chain and obtain inputs to renew the payment contract.

Participants from the Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Western, Central and Eastern Regions were drawn from the Ministry of Finance, Controller and Accountant General's Department and the Department of Social Welfare. The rests are representatives from Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GHIPSS) and Participating Financial Institutions (PFI).

The stakeholders' engagement workshop was funded by the World Bank under the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP).