We must take stringent measures to discourage importation of rice, poultry, toothpicks – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that his government will implement measures to discourage the country’s overdependence on importation.

Addressing the nation on the state of the Ghanaian economy, the President said stringent measures will be put in place to discourage the import of rice, poultry, fruit juice, and other products that can be produced and manufactured locally.

“My fellow Ghanaians, the success of our efforts at diversifying the structure of the Ghanaian economy from an import-based one to a value-added exporting one is what will, in the long term, help strengthen our economy. We are making some progress with the 1D1F but our current situation requires that we take some more stringent measures to discourage the importation of goods that we can and do produce here.

"To this end, we will review the standards required for imports into the country, prioritise the imports, as well as review the management of our foreign exchange reserves, in relation to imports of products such as rice, poultry, vegetable oil, tooth picks, pasta, fruit juice, bottled water and ceramic tiles, and others which, with intensified government support and that of the banking sector, can be manufactured and produced in sufficient quantities in Ghana. Government will, in May 2023, that is six (6) months from now, review the situation,” President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo shared in his address.

According to the President, Ghana must, as a matter of urgent national security, reduce its dependence on imported goods, and enhance its self-reliance, as demanded by the overarching goal of creating a Ghana Beyond Aid.

He further stressed that as much as the government believes in free trade, it must work to ensure that the majority of goods in shops and market places are those produced and grown here in Ghana.

To this end, the President has called for support for farmers and domestic industries, including companies under the 1-District-1-Factory initiative, to help reduce the country’s dependence on imports, allow for the opportunity to export more and more local products, and guarantee a stable currency that will present a high level of predictability for citizens and the business community.