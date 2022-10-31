The value of the Cedi is far higher than the value of President's empty address— Manasseh

Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni sees nothing valuable in President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo- Addo's speech on the state of the country's economy.

He describes the President's address on the worsening economic crisis as empty.

In a series of tweets seen by Modernghana News on Sunday, October 30, the outspoken journalist stated that he was not disappointed because he knew the address would be meaningless.

“So far, so empty,”

he stressed, “Anyway, the president's speech didn't disappoint me because I didn't have any expectations of him.”

“CONCLUSION: The value of the Cedi is far higher than the value of the president's address,” Manasseh argued.

According to Manasseh, the fact that staunch NPP members are even quiet confirms the fact that the President's speech contained nothing significant.

“The fact that the staunchest NPP foot soldiers are quiet is enough verdict on the hopeless and depressing address by the president, whose reckless borrowing and obscene spending brought us down to our knees,” Manasseh’s speech concluded.