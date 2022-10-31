Economic crisis: Fellow Ghanaians, we're in this together; we will triumph again — Akufo-Addo preaches hope

31.10.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, believes that with hard work and determination, the current economic situation will soon be a thing of the past.

The President assured citizens that the country will triumph over any challenge just as it did during COVID-19.

Speaking on Sunday, October 30 on the state of the country's economy, he stated, “I have total confidence in our ability to work our way out of our current difficulties. We are not afraid of hard work. We will triumph, as we have triumphed many times before.”

He stressed, “It is obvious, fellow Ghanaians, that you have a government that cares. We are determined to restore stability to the economy and provide relief. We are all in this together, and I am asking for your support to rescue Ghana from the throes of this economic crisis.”

The President has admitted that the economy is in deep crisis.

According to him, comparing the current situation to any economic hardship in the country's history is a mismatch.

“We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time.

“For us, in Ghana, our reality is that our economy is in great difficulty. The budget drawn for the 2022 fiscal year has been thrown out of gear, disrupting our balance of payments and debt sustainability, and further exposing the structural weaknesses of our economy,” the President noted.