NIA special service centre at Elwak closes down today

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the suspension of its special service centre.

The special service centre, at the Elwak Sports Stadium, will be closed from today, Monday, 31 October 2022.

“Applicants requesting update and replacement services should visit the nearest NIA District or Regional office,” the NIA said in a statement.

Also, “applicants yet to pick up their cards having successfully undergone an update or Card Replacement process before the closure should do so at the NIA District or Regional office, located at PWD, Kinbu.”

While “applicants requesting the Card Verification Service should visit the NIA Head office at Shiashie, Accra.”

Source: classfmonline.com