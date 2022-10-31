Akufo-Addo’s address showed his gov’t fundamentally has no solutions to our crisis —Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has shared his thoughts on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s address to the nation.

According to him, it was clear from the address that the President and his government fundamentally have no solution to the current economic crisis facing the country.

“…the President showed clearly that his government fundamentally has no solution to our crisis, thereby lending credence to the calls for his resignation. In the lead up to his election in 2016, he knew that not many Ghanaians paid taxes and there were several promises from his quarters to widen the tax net,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared in a post on Facebook.

The UG Professor questioned, “Why hasn’t this been done in the last six year and why are we now going to do it?”

Prof. Ransford Gyampo also noted that it appears the President and his government are not really interested in the kind of austerity interventions that would help, probably because he and his appointees aren’t prepared to change from their opulent lifestyles.

However, Prof. Gyampo commends President Akufo-Addo for the assurances that in the midst of the economic crisis, investments won’t be lost.

“To be fair, he said something that was very commendable and assuring in helping to ease the panic and tension that have worked to further exacerbate our economic crisis. Indeed, it was pleasant to hear the President saying “there would be no haircuts”. This was an emphatic statement that can slow down the rate at which people are disinvesting their monies from treasury bills for the purchasing of dollars, thereby worsening our woes. The assurance of no haircut is a direct and and straightforward message that can help in restoring calm and partly fixing our crisis. In my view, the President must be commended for this bold and audacious statement,” the UG Political Science lecturer added.