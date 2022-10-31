Provide us with the source of MoFA data that caused your failed investment – Agric Ministry to Senyo Hosi

Mr. Senyo Hosi

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has reacted to the assertion by Mr. Senyo Hosi that he lost millions after relying on data from the Ministry.

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) speaking at the 3business agribusiness dialogue on Wednesday, October 26 said, “When I used data from Ministry of Agriculture, I lost millions.”

With the attention of MoFA drawn to the publication, it has issued a press release requesting Mr. Hosi to provide it with the source of data that cost him his investment.

According to the Ministry, it finds the assertion made most unfortunate due to its implications for the development of Ghana's agriculture, particularly, the deterring effect it could potentially have on investments in the sector.

MoFA is of the view that given the serious nature of the assertions by Mr. Hosi, it considers it obligatory to seek additional information in a bid to fully understand and establish the veracity of the claims made.

The Ministry wants to know the nature of investment(s) into which Mr. Senyo Hosi lost millions of Ghana cedis and whether there was engagement with any technical directorate or senior official of the Ministry on the specific data related to the investment(s).

“The Ministry is urging Mr. Senyo Hosi to formally and promptly respond to the questions posed, to assist the Ministry to investigate the matter and take remedial action if necessary,” the MoFA release on the matter signed by its Chief Director reads.