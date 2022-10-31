Fraud and security expert caution institutions to strengthen cyber defences

Institutions in Africa have been cautioned against cyber fraud

31.10.2022 LISTEN

Fraud Preventions Expert and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe has said cyber crime/cyber security threats has made it necessary for nations across the globe, particularly within Africa and more particularly, financial institutions in general to strengthen their cyber defences to remain safe in business.

"Risk-based Cyber Crime/Cyber security guidelines and programs must be fully institutionalised, and targeted goals and objectives must be pursued to be achieved within timelines," the NDC parliamentary hopeful for Sege added.

He said this as a panelist at this year's cyber security conference dubbed "Cyber X Africa," which was held at the International Conference Center, Accra.

The security expert joined a highly reputable audience of top-level cyber security professionals, including government, policymakers, export leaders, Chief Information Security Officers, Cyber Security Leads, Directors, Managing Directors, Analysts, Architects and many more.

The 3-day conference explored current and future cyber threats with a range of worldwide experts, covering the latest policies, serious organised cyber crime, state-sponsored hacking, ransomware attacks and protecting critical national infrastructure & more.

Issues such as Cyber security risk management, cyber threat incident reporting, and resolving measures were key on the agenda.

Other critical topics discussed include; cyber security resilience, cyber security governance and best practices and as well as Cyber Crime/Cyber security threat intelligence gathering and monitoring mechanisms.