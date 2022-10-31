You also spoke ill of the Cedi when you were in opposition — Mahama’s Aide replies Akufo-Addo’s “sika mpɛ dede” comment

The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for accusing people who spoke ill of the cedi of causing the depreciation of the local currency.

She alleged that the President then in opposition also did the same during his campaigns.

She noted that the President at the time was speaking about how "useless" the then Cedi was which was sold at GHS3 per dollar.

In a tweet on Sunday, October 30, seen by Modernghana News, the outspoken lawyer stated, “Mr President! Talking down the money was exactly how you campaigned for the job! Please ask your Vice President to remind you as you appear to have forgotten how we all got here! Thank you.”

In an address to the nation on Sunday, October 30, the President emphasised in the Akan local dialect that "sika mpɛ dede" to wit "money doesn't like noise."

“If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down.

“Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money,” the President said.

According to the President, ending the unnecessary noise-making will “guarantee a stable currency that will present a high level of predictability for citizens and the business community.”