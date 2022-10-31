Akufo-Addo blames WhatsApp for cedi depreciation

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has said the recent huge depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the dollar and other major currencies is as a result of speculation.

He said an anonymous two-minute audio message on a WhatsApp platform caused fear and panic.

“An anonymous two-minute audio message on a WhatsApp platform predicting a so-called haircut on Government bonds sent all of us into banks and forex bureaus to dump our cedis, and, before we knew it, the cedi had depreciated further,” he claimed.

The President indicated that speaking ill and making ‘unnecessary’ noises about the local currency will further weaken the local currency.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, October 30, the President emphasised in the Akan local dialect that "sika mpɛ dede" to wit "money doesn't like noise."

“If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down.

“Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money,” the President said.

According to the President, ending the unnecessary noise-making will “guarantee a stable currency that will present a high level of predictability for citizens and the business community.”

He added that “Exports, not imports, must be our mantra! Accra, after all, hosts the headquarters of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”