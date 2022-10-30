My fellow Ghanaians you have a gov’t that cares, a gov’t that is willing to work for you – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given assurance to Ghanaians that his government is willing to work hard to address the challenges facing the economy.

On Sunday, October 30, the President delivered an address to the nation on the state of the economy and what his government is doing to turn things around.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo stressed that his government cares about Ghanaians and will bring relief to them in the midst of the hardships in the country.

“It is obvious, fellow Ghanaians, that you have a government that cares. We are determined to restore stability to the economy, and provide relief. We are all in this together, and I am asking for your support to rescue Ghana from the throes of this economic crisis.

“I have total confidence in our ability to work our way out of our current difficulties. We are not afraid of hard work. We will triumph, as we have triumphed many times before. Let us unite, and rally around our Republic, its institutions and its democratic values, and insist that, under God, we will emerge victorious from our current difficulties. For this too shall pass, as the Battle is the Lord’s,” President AKufo-Addo noted.

According to the President, he will be regularly addressing the nation with updates on what his government is doing to stabilize the economy henceforth.

“I will be coming regularly to keep you updated about the measures your government is making to move our country forward, and tackle our economic challenges,” President AKufo-Addo said.