‘Sika mpɛ dede’, stop talking down the cedi or it will continue going down – Akufo-Addo to critics

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on all and sundry to stop talking ill of the Ghanaian cedi.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, October 30, the President argued that the continuous speculation about the cedi will only contribute to its depreciation.

“Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, ‘sika mpɛ dede’. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money.

“Money doesn’t like noise. If you talk down you currency, it will go down, if you allow others to talk down your currency it will go down,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address on Sunday night.

The President added, “All of us have a role to play in straightening the Cedi and stop speculation. Those who publish falsehood resulting in panic, the relevant state agencies will act against such person.”

He assured that his government is committed to turning around the current crisis and will take important decisions to address the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

President Akufo-Addo further stressed that his government is determined to stabilize the economy and set it on a path of growth.