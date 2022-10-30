Don’t try to make utmost profits out of current difficulties – Akufo-Addo appeals to traders

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on market women and traders in the country to desist from deliberately selling goods at high prices.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, October 30, the President said he has admiration for the ingenuity and hard work of traders and will not resort to calling them names for hiking the prices of goods.

He said in the midst of the current hardships in the country, he can only appeal to the market women not to take advantage of the challenges facing the Ghanaian economy to make huge profits.

“I hear from the market queens also that another factor fueling the high prices is the high margins that some traders are slapping on goods, for fear of future higher costs. I say to our traders, we are all in this together. Please let us be measured in the margins we seek. I have great respect and admiration for the ingenuity and hard work of our traders, especially those that take on the distribution of foodstuffs around the country, and I would hesitate to join in calling them names.

“I do make a heartfelt appeal that we all keep an eye out for the greater good, and not try to make the utmost profits out of the current difficulties,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address on Sunday night.

While admitting that Ghana is currently in crisis, the President added that his big dreams for the country is unshaken.

President Akufo-Addo says he will ensure his government takes important decisions that will bring the country out of the current mess and set the economy on the path of growth and development.

“My ambitions for Ghana remain high. All our children should be educated and trained with skills that will enable us be competitive in the world. We need to close rapidly the infrastructure gap, we need to build a world-class healthcare system, and we need to build confidence in ourselves to make ours the happy and prosperous place it deserves to be.

“I believe we can and we will find the means to achieve these goals, even if the immediate measures we have to take are painful,” President Akufo-Addo indicated in his address.