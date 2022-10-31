U/E/R: Frafra Potato assessment field day demonstration held at Manga

The Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has organized a field day in collaboration with the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), University of Ghana to assess Frafra Potato accessions at Manga in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

About one hundred experienced farmers, drawn from Bawku and its adjoining communities, the majority of whom were women, District Directors of Agriculture and some students from the various universities were present at the field day at Manga, to assess the Frafra Potato accessions being evaluated and to select their top five accessions, with reasons for their choice to be presented to the National Varietal Release and Registration Committee (NVRRC) for consideration next year.

CSIR-SARI in collaboration with WACCI, under the directorship of Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, are in the third year of evaluating Frafra Potato accessions across three agroecological zones of Ghana. The work is being funded through the faculty seed grant under the World Bank African Centres of Excellence (ACE) Impact project at WACCI.

In an interview with ModernGhana News at Manga, the Director of CSIR-SARI Dr. Francis Kusi indicated that Frafra Potato is one of the food security crops, but over the years, the farmers have had problems cultivating Frafra Potato on a large scale from using tubers.

He said with the new technology developed at CSIR-SARI, Frafra Potato can now be planted using stem cutting which means minimum cost but maximum profit to the farmer and can also be up-scaled.

The team lead for the Frafra Potato Project at WACCI, Dr. Naalamle Amissah, stated that WACCI and the Department of Crop Science of the University of Ghana have been conducting research on indigenous crops species and have identified Frafra Potato as one of the top ten indigenous crops with the potential to address food insecurity in Ghana. It is the only tuber that is high in iron, and also has beneficial macro and micro-nutrients.

Dr. Amissah indicated that among other crops under consideration are leafy vegetables and Bambara ground nuts. She said WACCI has developed tissue culture protocols for the rapid multiplication of promising Frafra Potato accessions to augment the stem cutting technology developed by CSIR-SARI.

The District Director of Agriculture, for Bawku West Zebilla, Mr. Elias Atinbire said farmers in his District have been working with CSIR-SARI and have grown to love their technologies. He stated that Frafra Potato had almost gone extinct but for the timely intervention of CSIR-SARI, the crop is back and doing well.