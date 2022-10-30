Gov’t working to secure reliable, affordable petroleum products for Ghanaian market – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government is working to address the high cost of fuel in the country.

At the moment, the prices of petrol and diesel at the fuel pumps are close to hitting GHS20 per litre.

This fuel price hike coupled with the continuous depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi has made the cost of living very high as the citizenry suffers unprecedented hardships.

Addressing the nation on the state of the Ghanaian economy, President Akufo-Addo Addo has indicated that his government is working to secure reliable and affordable fuel for the Ghanaian market.

“I know that the increasing cost of living is the number one concern for all of us. It is driven by fast escalating fuel prices at the pumps, which is caused by high crude oil prices on the world market and our depreciated currency. I know that this is putting intolerable pressure on families and businesses. I know that people are being driven to make choices they should not have to make, and I know that it has led to the devaluation of capital of traders and painfully accumulated savings.

“Furthermore, Government is working to secure reliable and regular sources of affordable petroleum products for the Ghanaian market. It is expected that this arrangement, when successful, coupled with a stable currency will halt the escalation of fuel prices and bring relief to us all,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in his address on Sunday, October 30.

Among other things said in his address, President Akufo-Addo admitted that the Ghanaian economy is in crisis.

He, however, assured that his government is committed to taking bold decisions that will inspire the growth of the economy to mitigate the hardships facing the citizenry.