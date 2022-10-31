Gomoa Central MP, DCE embark on community engagement, cut sod for construction of two Kindergarten blocks

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Hon, Naana Eyiah and her District Chief Executive Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo as part of community engagement to showcase development projects undertaken by the Central Government and the District Assembly to improve the quality lives of the people.

The engagement took them to Gomoa Nduem, Gomoa Awombrew and Oguaakrom where forums were held to interact with the people in the communities.

Termed as 'Sending Governance to the doorsteps of the people, Hon. Naana Eyiah who is also the Deputy Minister for Interior assured that President Akufo Addo-led NPP Government will not leave out any community when it comes to the sharing of the national cake.

She was not happy about the snail-pace of work being done on the road linking Gomoa Nsuem to Awombrew to enhance the smooth transportation of farm produce to market centers.

"I have been on the neck of Minister for Roads and Highways Hon, Kwasi Amoako Atta to compel the contractor to finish it on time. Gomoa Nsuem is a commercial farming community so the road ought to be in good shape for the farmers to reach market centers with ease.

"Nananom, as you all know, construction of the road had been awarded, but the contractor is giving us headache. We will not rest, until it is completed.

"The CHPS Compound which is going to offer quick healthcare delivery is almost completed. The contractor working on the project is going a good job, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Omar Adam is doing a perfect job.

"Nananom, the NPP Government will leave no stone unturned in its quest to ensure total development in the Gomoa Central Constituency," she stated.

Chief of Gomoa Nsuem, Nana Kojo Duodu commended His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy noting it has brought relief to parents who hinder to had to struggle before gaining admission for the children.

He urged Ghanaians to rally behind the NPP Government for the sustainability of the pro-poor policies which he said was going to reduce poverty alleviation.

"I applaud NPP Government because nowadays parents don't need to sell their personal belongings before sending their children to Senior High Schools. Free SHS is a good policy that has lessened the financial burden associated with children furthering their education after Junior High School. We must support it to succeed," Nana Duodu commended.

Similar engagement was held at Gomoa Awombrew where the people asked the two personalities to assist the community complete its Community Center.

Hon. Naana Eyiah and the DCE Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo pledged their commitment to early completion of all self-help projects in Gomoa Central District.

At Gomoa Oguaakrom, the Ebusuapanyin of the Anona Royal Family, Nana Kwesi Tekyi lamented over insecurity in the community due to constant attacks on them by some groups of thugs from neighbouring Effutu people.

He alleged that farmers were being prevented from entering their farms, a situation that he said had created an artificial shortage of food in the community.

He therefore appealed to the Member of Parliament and the DCE to create safe haven to enable farmers access to their farms.

Reacting to the concerns, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo announced that the Assembly was doing everything possible to solve the impasse between Gomoa and Effutu over that land boundary adding that the Regional Minister Hon Mrs Justina Marigold Assan had set up a committee to define the right boundaries for the Assemblies and the Traditional Areas.

The MP and the DCE earlier cut the sod for the construction of two modern Kindergarten blocks with auxiliary facilities for Gomoa Nsuem and Awombrew D/A Basic Schools.