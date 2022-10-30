2022 budget has been thrown out of gear by Covid1-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war – Akufo-Ado insists

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that the Ghanaian economy is in difficulty.

According to him, the 2022 budget approved by Parliament to run the country has been thrown out of gear as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Ghanaian economy.

He said the situation has eroded the gains made in 2021 when the country’s economy grew at 7%.

“Back in 2020, at the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, I started a regular conversation with you that came to be popularly known as Fellow Ghanaians.

“In fact, in the last quarter of 2021, our economy grew at 7% only for the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the first quarter of this year to aggravate the effects of COVID-19 and plunge the global economy into even greater turmoil from which it has not yet recovered.

“For us, in Ghana, our reality is that our economy is in great difficulty. The budget drawn for the 2022 fiscal year has been thrown out of gear, disrupting our balance of payments and debt sustainability, and further exposing the structural weaknesses of our economy,” President Akufo-Addo stressed in an address to the nation on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

In his address, the President assured that regardless of the hardships in the country occasioned by the poor state of the Ghanaian economy, his government is committed to working to turn things around.

He said he still has high hopes for Ghana and will take decisions that will help the country to develop while making life easier for the Ghanaian people.