Passenger dies over ₵2 trotro fare hike after fighting driver and conductor

A male passenger has died after engaging in a fight with a bus conductor over a GH₵2 fare hike.

The incident took place at the Lapaz bus terminal in Accra on Saturday, 29 October 2022.

The now-deceased passenger did not understand why he had to pay GH₵2 extra for his regular Lapaz to Pokuase journey for which he had always paid GH₵5.50 until that fateful night when he was told the fare had been increased to GH₵7.50.

The male passenger is said to have boarded the vehicle from Lapaz heading to Pokuase and was told the fare had been increased from GH₵5.50 to GH₵7.70.

He refused to pay the new fare and kept complaining – a situation that forced the driver of the bus to return all the passengers to the Lapaz bus terminal.

After several agitations over the new fare by all the passengers in the vehicle, calm was restored.

On the driver’s orders, all the passengers disembarked except the now-deceased man.

His intransigence compelled the driver, bus conductor, together with other drivers at the terminal, to force him out of the vehicle.

A fight broke out and the passenger was punched in the face, hit his head on the pavement and died.

The body has been deposited at the morgue.

The police are investigating the matter.

