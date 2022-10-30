ModernGhana logo
There will be no haircut; you won’t lose your money because of IMF talks – Akufo-Addo assure depositors

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that the deposits of individuals in Government treasury bills or instruments are safe.

In the midst of current hardships and the poor state of the Ghanaian economy, government is engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support programme.

While talks continue, the Minority and some Finance experts have said critical decisions including what is termed 'a haircut’ will be one of the measures agreed on to rescue the country from the economic crisis.

However, addressing the country on Sunday, October 30, President Akufo-Addo said nothing of that sort will happen.

According to him, funds of investors in Government treasury bills or instruments are totally safe.

“I also want to assure all Ghanaians that no individual or institutional investor, including pension funds, in Government treasury bills or instruments will lose their money, as a result of our ongoing IMF negotiations,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address on Sunday night.

In his address, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo admitted that the Ghanaian economy is in a troubling state.

Indicating that the economy is in deep crisis, the President assured the citizenry that his government isl working harder to turn things around.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that various decisions have been taken to address the cedi depreciation and all the challenges with the economy.

