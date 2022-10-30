Ghana is in crisis; this is no exaggeration – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have thrown the country’s economy off gear.

Addressing the nation on the state of the Ghanaian economy, the President said he is not exaggerating when he says Ghana is in a serious crisis.

“In truth, however, the fact that there are petrol queues in France does not make it more tolerable that the trotro price from Kasoa to Circle has doubled in the past one year, nor does it make it any more tolerable that the price of cooking oil goes up every other week.

“Between the end of 2019 and now, inflation in Ghana has increased by five-fold, in Togo by sixteen-fold, by eleven-fold in Senegal, and by seven-fold in Cote d’Ivoire.

“The highest rise in government borrowing in over fifty (50) years; the highest rise in inflation for forty (40) years; the steepest depreciation in their currencies to the US dollar over the last thirty (30) years.

"The whole world has been taken aback by the speed with which inflation has eaten away people’s incomes. Economies, big and small, have experienced, over this year alone, the highest rise in cost of living over a generation

“We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time,” President Akufo-Addo stressed in his address on Sunday, October 30.

In his address, the President assured that regardless of the hardships in the country occasioned by the poor state of the Ghanaian economy, his government is committed to working to turn things around.

According to him, he still has high hopes for Ghana and will take decisions that will help the country to develop while making life easier for the Ghanaian people.