Agona West MP, Ghana Free Zone Authority hold free breast cancer screening in Agona West Municipality

The Ghana Free Zone Authority in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Mamley Morrison last Friday organized free breast cancer screening and awareness campaign for over 400 people in the municipality.

According to the Member of Parliament who doubles as a Board Member of Ghana Free Zone Authority, the exercise was to sensitize the people on the importance of checking their breasts regularly to detect changes for early treatment.

"This campaign is to create awareness about breast cancer disease and to make sure everyone both ladies and gentlemen live a healthy lifestyle in the Agona West Municipality.

"I have high hopes that this screening coupled with the awareness campaign will go a long way to save lives. Now everybody is going to be a breast cancer ambassador to educate the people about the disease especially on how to prevent it," she stated.

The Agona West Member of Parliament while thanking Free Zone Authority for the collaboration encouraged the people especially women not to fear checking their breasts. She urges them to constantly visit health facilities for any changes in their breasts adding that early detection of the disease could be treated on time.

The Director of Administration at the Ghana Free Zone Authority, Mr. Ziblim Alhassan noted that the partnership with Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Mamley Morrison was part of the Authority's corporate social responsibility to give back to society.

"It has been part of our corporate social responsibility to ensure that the citizenry lives healthy lives.

"Similar breast cancer screening has been organized at Dome and La in the Greater Accra Region. This exercise was as a result of the MP's personal appeal to her constituents. It is ongoing project to make positive impact in the lives of the people," Mr Alhassan noted.

The Nutrition Officer of the Agona West Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, Mrs. Faustina Adjei who share her personal experience with the women urged Ghanaians not to be afraid of checking their breasts on regular basis.

A team of medical personnel from AFRAH International Hospital led by Dr. Ibrahim Bueno conducted the screening exercise.

Still on breast cancer, the Gomoa Central Constituency Women's Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mrs. Diana Efua Aubyn also organized similar exercise for the constituency.

She stressed the need for the constituents to check their breast for cancer-related diseases and to seek early treatment.

In attendance were the Agona West NPP Constituency Organizer, Mr. David Essandoh, Agona West NPP Constituency Communication Director, Mr. Kofi Osei Somuah, Constituency 1st Vice Chairman, Mr. Frederick Boateng and the Constituency Women's Organizer, Mrs. Florence Yamoah.