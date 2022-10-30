GH¢126million released to Buffer Stock Company, GH¢72million released to SHSs for food items

The government has released funds to the National Food Buffer Stock Company and the second cycle schools nationwide for feeding.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Education, an amount of GH¢126,000,000 had been released to the National Food Buffer Stock Company for non-perishable food items.

Also, GH¢72,106,603 was released to the Senior High and TVET Schools across the country to cover perishable food items and recurring expenditures.

The statement said the money was released over the last four weeks, mentioning that “The Public is therefore assured of the Ministry's commitment to ensuring the timely supply of adequate and quality food items to all second cycle institutions.

“The Ministry further reiterates Its dedication to ensuring smooth and effective distribution of other resources in its quest to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana.”

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools had been complaining about the delays in releasing the funds for feeding.

It also warned that many food suppliers had threatened to suspend supplies, while others had withheld the food supplies due to the non-payment of their monies.

Some headteachers had even threatened to close down their schools because of these feeding challenges.