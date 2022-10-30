Education Minister blames Audit Service for delay in GALOP Audit Report

The Minister of Education Yaw Osei Adutwum says his outfit or Ministry of Finance cannot be blamed for the delay in the release of audit report on Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).

According to the Education Minister, the Audit Service is responsible for the auditing of GALOP, saying that the Service is responsible for the delay and not his ministry or that of the Finance ministry.

The education ministry in a statement released Sunday October 30, 2022 said subsequent to the notice, the report has been completed and forwarded to the World Bank, indicating that “The World Bank has confirmed receipt.”

The statement signed by Kwasi Kwarteng, spokesperson for the Minister, added” There is therefore no outstanding obligation in respect to the 2021 audit report on GALOP.

The international financial institution had threatened to initiate legal action against the Government of Ghana within 30 days if it fails to submit audited financial statements on the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project.

Pierre Laporte, the World Bank Country Director to Ghana, in an October 21 letter addressed to Finance, Minister Ken Ofori-Atta expressed concerns over the delays of the audit statement within the stipulated six months after the end of one fiscal year per the financial agreement between the International Development Association and Ghana.

Owing to the fact that the submission of the statement is four months overdue, the World Bank says it will explore the “possibility of exercising the appropriate legal remedies under the Financing Agreement” against the government.

“In accordance with Section 5.09(b)(ii) of the General Conditions incorporated by reference in the Financing Agreement and as specified in paragraph II (ii) of the Disbursement and Financial Information Letter (DFIL), the Recipient is required to furnish the audited financial statements covering the period of one fiscal year of the Recipient no later than six (6) months after the end of such period. We note that as of today, October 18, 2022, the Association has not received the audited financial statements for the year ending December 2021 in compliance with the General Conditions.

“The Association is concerned that it is almost ten (10) months after the year ended and an independent audit report on the use of funds has still not been furnished to the Association.

“Given that the audited financial statements are now four (4) months overdue, and with the Audit Compliance Guidance, we write to inform you that unless you come into compliance within the next thirty (30) days from the date of this letter, the Association may have no option than to explore the possibility of exercising the appropriate legal remedies under the Financing Agreement,” part of the letter read.

Pierre Laporte has consequently requested Ofori-Atta to attend to the brewing matter in order for the audit requirement to be adhered to.

“We trust that your personal and immediate attention to this matter will ensure speedy compliance of the audit requirements referred to above,” the letter said in part.

