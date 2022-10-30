Nana Frema Busia: Impeach Akufo-Addo?

Is any President bigger than the Constitution?

That he shall not do Restitution?

Should we then not have a Substitution?

Ghana is desperately ILL

What prescription should she FILL

In order to be wholly Healed

Why Should the President not be Impeached?

He should tell us Why?

He has definately Strayed

Become so Estranged

Thinking he has achieved Fame

Burdening our financial Plain

Living high in luxury Planes

Playing Wanton Games

Without National AIM

Making Ghana Lame

Tis no time to be Tame

Even his Cathedral is a Drain

Why should he Stay?

He must Simply Explain:

Why kenneth Ofori- Attah

His solo Finance Minister

whose tiered numbers are Tired

Gets further weeks.

Is it To cook the Books?

Cover up the Nooks?

Shore up tax haven Accounts ?

Protect myriad Misdeeds?

After He has made us Weak

With serial foreign Deals

And Riches beyond our Reach

From bond market Tweaks

And serial borrowing Treks

With his IMF denial on Fire

Should NOT NOW Retire

In the upcoming Speech

Mr President should not be Free

To Falsify Any Facts

We have seen Their ACTS

We are Sick of Political Rats

Who feed on Ghana to get Fat

This is where we have reached

We Await his Survival Speech!

Is it NOT too late to Succeed?

We will not Ratify more Rot

His fickle MPs are in a Riot

While H.E .Nana Akufo-Addo

Is Without much To Do

He keeps getting booed

Because He does not Satisfy

He must tell us Why?

After Havoc Wreaked

He must not be Impeached

So that we can Reach

Our Constitutional Peak

For our Democracy not to Leak

Copyright Oct 29 2022

[email protected]

yahoo.com