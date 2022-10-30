GHS1.3billion oil cash missing under Ken Ofori-Atta, he must go — Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged some financial inequities at the Finance Ministry.

He claimed that under the watch of underfire Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, a whopping GHS1.3 billion cannot be accounted for.

According to him, Mr. Ofori-Atta accounted for only GHS2,061,122,607.00 contrary to the GHS3,368,095,788 contained on page 10 of the 2021 Auditor General's report.

“The Auditor-General says he cannot vouch for the "accuracy and completeness of revenue figures" under Ken Ofori-Atta's watch.

“Page 10 of the AG's 2021 audit report on General Government reveals that whereas Ken's ministry insists that our 2021 oil revenue (ABFA) was GHS2,061,122,607.00, the Controller and Accountant General reports GHS3,368,095,788 in its statement of financial performance. That represents a staggering discrepancy of some GHS1.3 billion,” he revealed in a tweet on Saturday, October 29.

Mr. Ablakwa also pushed for the immediate dismissal of the Finance Minister and also a thorough investigation into all activities that happened under his watch.

“Ken Ofori-Atta should definitely go and quickly he must; however, when he's gone, we will need a major forensic probe into his entire tenure,” he demanded.

On Tuesday, some 80 members of the Majority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament called on the President to dismiss the Finance Minister and the Minister of state at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

They said the two are unfit to remain at post following the worsening economic crisis.

They also vowed to boycott government businesses in Parliament should the President fail to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, a day after, on Wednesday, October 26, they (the Majority Caucus) met the President and agreed to his appeal to allow the Finance Minister conclude negotiations with IMF before a determination can be made on the proposed dismissal.