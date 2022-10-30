Save us, Lord! — Sammy Gyamfi lament hikes in fuel prices

The National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Sammy Gyamfi has lamented the latest hike in fuel prices in the country.

He is asking God to intervene.

In a tweet seen by Modernghana News, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi posted, “A litre of diesel and that of petrol are now selling at GHS18.50 and GHS16.50 respectively. Thus, GHS83 and GHS74 per gallon respectively. Safe us Lord!”

Ghanaians have been plagued by economic hardship occasioned by frequent increases in fuel prices.

The situation has also resulted in unbearable transportation fares which has just been increased by 19%, making the hardship more biting.

Ghanaians are also struggling with high inflation rates and alarming depreciation of the Cedi making cost of living to skyrocket.