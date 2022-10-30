Farouk Aliu Mahama urges TESCON members to remain resolute, loyal to NPP

30.10.2022 LISTEN

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Yendi has stressed the need for the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the party to remain resolute and loyal in working for the interest of the party.

He also implored them to at all times stick to the founding principles of TESCON, which has become the platform for future leaders of the party and the nation at large.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama made the call when he addressed members of Greater Accra Regional TESCON Boot Camp at the University of Ghana Business School in Accra.

He reminded them that young people represent the life and soul of the NPP tradition, and urged them to be very instrumental in promoting the ideals of the NPP tradition, which his late father, Alhaji Aliu Mahama lived and died for.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) used the opportunity to task the TESCON members to propagate the good works of the NPP Government, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to tackling the very challenges confronting the nation’s youth through various interventions and policies.

He said, "As youth of the NPP, we may have a tougher responsibility, but breaking the eight (8) is a MUST DO for us. We must convince Ghanaians that changing a productive regime merely because they have lasted for eight years is not healthy for a country that seeks progress.

"We must prove beyond every reasonable doubt to Ghanaians why the party must not go after its two-term regime cycle. Beyond singing the chorus of ‘Breaking the Eighth’, we must critically engage our minds forthwith".

The Yendi legislator also made a donation of Ghc10,000 to support the programmes and activities of the Greater Accra TESCON and pledged to support the National TESCON when the need arises.

Mrs Francisca Oteng, a Deputy Minister Designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection advised members of the confederacy to remain loyal and continue to work hard for the party's success in the 2024 election to break the eight.

Mr Sammi Awuku, immediate past National Organizer of the NPP and Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) charged the TESCON to be good ambassadors of the party by propagating the good work of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration and also defending the NPP.