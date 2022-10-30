Let’s come together and stop illegal small-scale mining now – Mireku-Duker urges

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku-Duker has called on Ghanaians to come together and support the government in the fight against illegal mining otherwise called galamsey.

According to him, those who are engaged in illegal mining are greedy persons only who care about themselves.

Hon. George Mireku-Duker made the call at a stakeholders’ sensitization engagement on responsible community mining at Bepoh in the Prestea Huni-Valley municipality of the Western region.

“This is greed, and because of this greed we are destroying our country and our future, including the lives of the next generations,” he stated.

He described the action as shameful, saying "because of gold, all the river bodies are being destroyed."

Mr. Mireku-Duker, bemoaned the state at which the river bodies in the country are destroyed due to the activities of illegal mining.

He called on the chiefs and residents to join forces together to ensure the irresponsible behaviour of the illegal miners are stopped.

“As community members you cannot say you do not have knowledge about how the illegal miners are polluting and destroying the river bodies because it is done within the same community you all find yourselves,” he stated.

He said, if the chiefs and the residents will agree and take responsibility for themselves to fight illegal mining, there is no way the miners can come to the community and destroy the water bodies.

"The constitution allows for citizen arrests. You do not have to be a security officer before you can arrest someone violating the laws of the country.

"So, you can arrest illegal miners who are destroying the river bodies and hand them over to the police for prosecution.

“If the Chiefs and the residents will collaborate and accept to be involved to protect the river bodies within their district from the upstream to the downstream, the river bodies would become clean,” Mireku Duker stressed.

The Deputy Minister stated that government is not against small-scale mining because it provides about one million direct jobs to the people and for that cannot rush to ban it.

According to him, it is important to note that a sector that contributes about 35 percent to the country’s economy needs full support from the government, "but if it turns out to become a burden, killing the people, then it must be stopped."

Some people including religious bodies in recent times called for the ban of small-scale mining due to the destruction of river bodies and the land including forest reserves.

The Prestea Huni-Valley Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Mining, Nuhu Mohammed Mustapha, in an address thanked the government for the engagement and pledged to work to ensure the polluted river bodies are restored by the end of this year.

He pledged the association’s readiness to support the government in the fight against illegal mining.