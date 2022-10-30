APCACG to be launched on November 20

APCACG will officially be launch on November 20

30.10.2022 LISTEN

To contribute its quota to the development of the country by putting public officials on their toes, a civil society group, Association of Parliamentary Candidates, Aspirants and Citizens of Ghana (APCACG) will officially be launched on Sunday, 20th October, 2022.

APCCPG will be having its official launch activities from Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Festus Hotel in Amasaman in the Greater Accra region.

The President of the Association, Apostle Augustine Y.K. Darkwa-Sarpong will be addressing the media about the Association's vision and mission.

APCACG is made up of academics, politicians, religious leaders and many other classes of people who are determined to support the growth of the country with their criticisms and suggestions.