IMF has trust in President Akufo-Addo and his gov’t – Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu

Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu

29.10.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon Constituency, Habib Iddrisu has rubbished claims that the government handed over wrong information and cooked data to officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, the IMF has complete trust in President Akufo-Addo and his government because they have been honest from the start of the negotiations.

He noted that the IMF has hastened the negotiations with the officials of government contrary to assertions that government is facing difficulties.

“It is never true that the government has given the IMF wrong information.

“The IMF has trust in the government and the President and that is why the negotiations are being sped up,” Hon. Habib Iddrisu told Joy News on Saturday.

He further shared that with the talks with the IMF at an advanced stage, he is convinced that a deal will be sealed before the middle of November.

The MP who is also the Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament believes this will allow the Finance Minister to make inputs into the 2023 Budget before it is presented to Parliament.

“I am convinced that by 15th November, the government will have the IMF agreement incorporated into the budget,” Hon. Habib Iddrisu.

Officials of government led by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have been in talks with the IMF for a support programme to restore the ailing Ghanaian economy.

While Finance and economic experts continually cast doubts over the possibility of a deal being reached before the end of the year, the ruling government is confident that it will be done in three weeks' time.