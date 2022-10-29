One of the main problems of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is the unwillingness to open up for correction – Prof. Adu-Gyamfi

A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi has shared the view that President Akufo-Addo does not take advice.

According to him, one of the main challenges of the ruling government is its unwillingness to open up and accept correction when things go bad.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi said the adamant posture of the President has led to the failures of the government.

“Unfortunately, this particular arm of the government is a stiff neck. It is not really interested in opening up to allow for correction that will inure to the collective good of our humanity as a people. I believe that that is where the challenge is.

“Economic arm or the leadership that is driving this government seems to be faltering. Clearly, they are not delivering. That’s why Ghanaians are complaining and civil societies among others have called upon the executive head to remove the gentleman in question. So there will be a certain appropriate space to allow for new hands with new ideas to support the kind of development agenda that we are seeking,” Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi shared.

The economist further shared that from his observation, it is clear that President Akufo-Addo does not believe in reshuffling with the thinking that he has the best men at post.

He is of the view that the legislature within their own ranks has some role to play, to be able to challenge what the executive arm of the government is doing.