ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

One of the main problems of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is the unwillingness to open up for correction – Prof. Adu-Gyamfi

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi has shared the view that President Akufo-Addo does not take advice.

According to him, one of the main challenges of the ruling government is its unwillingness to open up and accept correction when things go bad.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi said the adamant posture of the President has led to the failures of the government.

“Unfortunately, this particular arm of the government is a stiff neck. It is not really interested in opening up to allow for correction that will inure to the collective good of our humanity as a people. I believe that that is where the challenge is.

“Economic arm or the leadership that is driving this government seems to be faltering. Clearly, they are not delivering. That’s why Ghanaians are complaining and civil societies among others have called upon the executive head to remove the gentleman in question. So there will be a certain appropriate space to allow for new hands with new ideas to support the kind of development agenda that we are seeking,” Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi shared.

The economist further shared that from his observation, it is clear that President Akufo-Addo does not believe in reshuffling with the thinking that he has the best men at post.

He is of the view that the legislature within their own ranks has some role to play, to be able to challenge what the executive arm of the government is doing.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t needs to invest resources in productive areas that will generate jobs – Sisala East MP
29.10.2022 | Headlines
Is it true that MPs took bribe to approve Ken Ofori-Atta? — Martin Kpebu asks
29.10.2022 | Headlines
I’ve not resigned – Charles Adu Boahen
29.10.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line