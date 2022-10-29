Is it true that MPs took bribe to approve Ken Ofori-Atta? — Martin Kpebu asks

29.10.2022 LISTEN

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has asked whether Members of Parliament (MPs) took bribe to approve the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta when he was nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

His question comes after a Professor at the University of Ghana Ransford Gyampo questioned the motive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are seeking to impeach Mr Ofori-Atta.

Prof Gyampo had said the NDC Members of Parliament who are seeking to impeach the Finance Minister knew all the problems about Mr Ofori-Atta yet they approved his nomination.

“You have seen this before, you said all these about Ofori-Atta, during vetting they raised these issues yet they passed him. The majority side were always going to support but the Minority foisted him on us.

“They had all the right to deny him but they did not. They knew these yet, approved the nomination of the Finance Minister

“When Ofori-Atta appeared before them, I don't know whether you saw their composure, they were quiet, they gave him the chance, they said they are not going to support yet they voted for him. They said Hawa Koomson, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Agri cMinister won't be approved yet they passed them,” he dsaid on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday October 28.

But speaking also on the same show, Martin Kpebu asked ” Is it true that the MPs took bribe to approve the Minister?”

In response, Prof Gyamp said “You and I were not there so I cant talk about that.”

The Minority in Parliament has filed a motion for the removal of the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta .

The motion was filed by Asawase Member of Parliament Muntaka Mubarak and dated October 24, 2022.

The opposition lawmakers believe the Finance Minister has failed in managing the economy.

