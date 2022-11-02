Alan Kyeremanten has failed as trade minister, he should forget the flagbearer position — Mechanic

02.11.2022 LISTEN

A Kumasi-based mechanic and farmer, Mr Musah Malik has opined that Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, the Trade Minister is a failure.

He said the Trade Minister should not waste time and resources to contest the NPP's flagbearership race.

According to him, if Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten cannot manage a small sector like the Trade Ministry to gain public confidence, how can he manage the whole country if the power is entrusted to his care?

Speaking to the Modernghana News Correspondent in an interview, Mr. Musah Malik who is the Managing Director of Daily Sure Engineering Services (Gear Box Specialists) allegedly linked the collapses of many businesses in the country to the failure of Alan Kyeremanteng's to fashion out policies to sustain businesses.

He added that the development of every economy relies on the effective management and supervision of the Trade Ministry.

Mr. Malik who also doubles as the Zone 18 Chairman of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG) cited how a number of businesses have been folding up in the country on daily basis.

He cited Ghana United Traders Association (GUTA) and other groups who recently shut down their shops over the free fall of the cedi which is affecting their businesses.

That was not all, Musah Malik popularly known as 'Wustar' further expressed worry that Kumasi Suame Magazine though one of the popular industrial hubs in the West Africa sub-region is on the verge of collapse due to lack of proper management.

Suame Magazine Malik observed is strategically placed to equip the youth with skills and craft if well managed.

Malik alleged further that Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng has not been able to visit the industrial hub since his appointment to ascertain the situation for himself.