Galamsey: Arrest the kingpins not the labourers — Rev Minister to government

02.11.2022 LISTEN

Commenting on the illegal mining menace that has become a topical national discussion, the founder of the Christ Miracle Power Mission in Accra, Very Rev Anthony Kwarteng has described as wrong the approach by government to clamp down on illegal miners.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, Rev Kwarteng said the constant arrest of common labourers at galamsey sites is the reason Ghana is not achieving any positive results in the fight.

He said the galamsey kingpins who recruit youth to engage in the illegal activity should be the target.

According to him, arresting people just to create the impression that government is fighting the menace will amount to nothing.

In order to discourage the galamsey menace in the country, Rev Kwarteng suggested that land owners and chiefs who gave out their lands should be arrested and punished to serve as a deterrent to others who are planning same.

By so doing, he added that government will gain the confidence of the citizens to support the move instead of allegedly arresting ordinary labourers.