Never allow politicians to use your pulpit for politics; it's meant for preaching God's word — Duncan Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry has admonished his newly ordained pastors not to use the pulpit to make political statements.

According to him, the pulpit is for preaching the word of God and not politics.

"Don't take sides with political parties, pray for all of them, love all of them. You are called to the ministry not political powers of governments. Follow scriptures," he stated.

He further counseled that, "once you become a leader of the church, you will see things you've not seen before, hear things that are unrighteous going on in your country but it doesn't lie with the pastor to use his pulpit to address such things. Preach the word of God".

Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry said this in his church during an ordination service in video posted by FA Boateng on Facebook on the 25th of October, 2022.

He contended that pastors are called to the ministry to lead people on the right path. "Don't leave the ministry and become a politician. You're not called to politics, you're called to the ministry. So be a minister".

Archbishop added that as they grow in the ministry, they would become a powerful voice in the land but that should never sway them into partisanship.

"You would bless and it would stand and you would curse and it would stand," but in view of the Archbishop, "None of those things makes you a politician and never leave the office of the bishop to follow another voice and become a politician because of you have influence ".

Nicholas Duncan Williams took the opportunity to caution his junior ministers not to allow themselves to be used by politicians or powerful business people for their selfish gains.

"The pulpit is not to attack politicians or governments, the pulpit is to preach the word of God. Preach the word in season and out of season. People come to church to hear the word of God and not your pain or bitterness", he ended.