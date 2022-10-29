Don’t focus on Mahama’s speech; let your address give Ghanaians confidence, comfort – Jantuah urges AKufo-Addo

Kwame Jantuah

The Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah has implored President Akufo-Addo to ensure his address to the nation on Sunday gives confidence to the Ghanaian people.

In the midst of hardships in the country, the President has announced that he will be addressing the country on Sunday, October 30.

Ahead of his address, former President John Dramani Mahama has taken the lead to speak to Ghanaians.

At the auditorium of UPSA on Thursday, October 27, the leading member of the opposition NDC lamented the many hardships in the country and proposed that President Akufo-Addo cuts expenditure and reduces the size of the government.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Kwame Jantuah noted that it is important President Akufo-Addo’s speech will not be centred on the address by John Dramani Mahama.

“I expect on Sunday that the President will not come and repeat some of the things he’s been repeating. He should come and give fresh alternatives, fresh things that Ghanaians can say we are gradually beginning to have confidence in our President. By the next two years when he leaves we can all say that we went wow, we went through a crisis but President Akufo-Addo was able to take us out of it. That is what we are looking for, he shouldn’t even go to Mahama’s speech, he shouldn’t go there,” Kwame Jantuah shared.

He continued, “He [Akufo-Addo] is the President, so the speech that he gives to us should give us confidence, and comfort and move the country forward. I would have loved it after President Akufo Addo’s speech on Sunday, that week he’ll call a meeting of himself, ex-President Mahama, ex-President Kufuor if he can make it, reps of Chiefs, reps of civil society, MPs, Judges, let’s all sit around the table and let’s see how we can bring what the former President has said, and what I have said together as a template to move this country forward. That will be fantastic.”

While pressure remains on the government, President AKufo-Addo is confident his government has what it takes to breathe life back into the economy to set the country on the path of growth and development.