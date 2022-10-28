Transport Forum launched in Accra with a call on government to bring back the black star line

The Transport Forum (TTF) Ghana, has been launched in Accra as part of efforts to sanitise the transport and logistic industry.

It is also expected to make the industry more efficient and serve as a panacea to transform Ghana’s economy.

The forum with support from various industry players including the Ghana Maritime Authority ( GMA ), Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana and the Automobile Dealers Union, Ghana (ADUG) would focus on making logistics and supply chain in Ghana effective and affordable.

Speaking at the launch, the President for TTF, Mr Jacob Agyemang said the country was losing millions of Ghana cedis every year due to leakages and inefficiencies within the logistics and transport industry.

He also called on the government to revive the old Black Star Line to facilitate the transportation of goods within Africa and beyond as was done between 1919-1922

He said, some of the practices within Ghana’s logistics and supply chain industry did not reflect best international practices and must be addressed through the forum.

“It is important to streamline and regulate activities and avoid undue charges within the industry to help in the transformation of the transport sector,” he stated.

Some practices of shipping companies, he said were inappropriate and unprofessional, causing undue financial burden on the Ghanaian importer.

He said they would carry out activities to educate traders and industry players while recommending that traders, importers and exports engaged professionals to avoid undue charges.

He said transport played a huge role in the economic growth of every country and efforts must be made to put Ghana back on track to recover losses within the sector.

He called on the government to ensure the revival of Ghana Airways and ensure the aviation industry was properly managed to boost the economy.

“Plans must be put in place to also revamp the Ghana Railway Authority which would also provide alternatives in the transport industry and contributes to economic growth,” he stressed.

“We need to also trade among ourselves and with the introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Area which would help facilitate trade within the continent,” he stated.

The Chairman for the occasion, Dr Samuel Atimpo said the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted largely on the supply chain, transport and logistics value chain.

He called on stakeholders to come together, dialogue and find measures to revamp the sector to contribute to the economic growth of the country.

“We needed to rethink the sector with regards to faster and cheaper services. There should be a shift in our approach professionally to deal with the challenges affecting the sector,” he stated