We're doomed if Akufo-Addo thinks asking all appointees to create social media accounts will solve our economic problems — Ablakwa

On Thursday, October 20, the office of the President released a two-page statement detailing guidelines on the government's response system to address issues in the public domain.

A portion of the statement intimated that to quickly respond and correct misinformation about government policies and activities, active public relations (PR) mechanisms such as the creation of social media handles for appointees are very necessary.

“All Government appointees, including Ministers and Chief Executive Officers, should have an active social media presence. Those who are not present on social media should contact the Minister for Information to assist in setting up social media accounts.

“These accounts should promote Government activities, as well as the activities of the institutions to enable them respond timeously to issues,” the statement said.

In reaction, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the directive should be the least of government’s worries in this economic quagmire.

In the legislator’s tweet on Friday, October 28, he intimated that it is very alarming, ridiculous and a big doom to Ghanaians if President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo spends time on the creation of social media accounts rather than issuing policies to restructure the country's ailing economy.

“It’s most alarming & ridiculous to discover per this intercepted circular from Prez Akufo-Addo to his Ministers & other appointees that he really believes the solution to the abysmal output of his govt lies in PR & active social media accounts of his appointees. We’re doomed!” he wrote.