Aside slave trade, Akufo-Addo is the worst thing that has happened to Ghanaians — Netizen laments economic hardships

For several months now, many Ghanaians have been upset with President Akufo-Addo's administration due to the heightened economic hardship.

Some netizens on social media claimed that President Akufo-Addo, aside from the colonial slave trade, is the country's biggest headache and heartbreak in history.

They believe that the President has not been able to deliver the promises he made to Ghanaians while in opposition but rather led them to a huge economic mess.

A Twitter user with the handle, ‘Stephen Walker Donkor’ said: “Akufo-Addo is the worst thing that happened to Ghanaians after the slave trade that lasted for almost four hundred years.”

He further alleged, “Ken Ofori Atta's data bank has made 159 million cedis as bookrunner for government of Ghana bonds so far.”

The netizen’s anger was elicited by a tweet from a presidential staffer, Samuel Bryan Buabeng, on Friday, October 28.

In his tweet, the controversial staffer described former President Mahama’s come back as nothing beyond "loot and share enterprise."

He indicated that comedian Oliver Khan, who is better known as 'The Ship Dealer' can better manage Ghana's economy than former President John Dramani Mahama.

“Ghanaians will be better off with Oliver Khan 'The Ship Dealer' as president than Mahama! The ‘Bole Messiah’ is staging a comeback to continue his create loot and share enterprise. #Gobɛnomics,” his tweet reads.