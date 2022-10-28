Mahama’s address on the economy not in good faith; he is being opportunistic – Afenyo-Markin

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has indicated that the address by former President John Dramani Mahama on the economy should not be taken seriously.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday, October 27, delivered an address on the state of the Ghanaian economy.

Having bemoaned the hardships in the country and the many challenges facing the economy, Mr. John Dramani Mahama proposed to the government to dismiss the Finance Minister, cut expenditures, and downsize to save money.

Reacting to the speech of the former President in an interview with Citi News, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin stressed that John Mahama is being opportunistic — taking advantage of the current challenges facing the country to score political points.

“He is not making these calls in good faith. He is making these calls in an opportunistic context as though he is an alternative but I want to underscore the point and make it clear that he is not an alternative.

“My reason is that he was there when he faced challenges. How did he react to them? How did he respond to Ghanaians? Not in an escalating situation as we find ourselves today,” the Effutu Member of Parliament shared.

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin continued, “He [Mahama] is making political statements, let’s leave him to make his political statements. We are in political competition you know. So anything to say to as it were sway the minds of the people would be what he definitely would attempt to do.

“We must always face reality and let him know, and let his party know that they faced lesser such challenges, yet they were suffocated. I repeat, they faced lesser challenges yet those lesser challenges suffocated them. So it isn’t now that they will wake up and create the impression that they are coming in as new. It’s the same old people. There is nothing new.”

According to the Deputy Majority Leader, the entire speech delivered by the former President at the auditorium of UPSA was simply for political convenience.