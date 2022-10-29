You accept this joke? — Manasseh slams Majority Caucus for dropping demand for Ken Ofori-Atta’s dismissal

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a Ghanaian investigative journalist has slammed President Akufo-Addo over his reasons for still keeping embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta at the post.

He noted that the Presidents decision will further delay negotiations with the IMF.

According to him, the Finance Minister would not hasten talks with the IMF knowing very well that he would be fired soon after he concludes the negotiations.

In a tweet on Friday, October 28, spotted by Modernghana News, the award-winning journalist further expressed disappointment about the fact that the over 80 majority MPs could swallow the "shallow" excuse from the president.

“The man leading the IMF talks knows that his sacking depends on how soon he finishes the talks. And the NPP MPs accepted the joke?” Manasseh queried.

On Tuesday, some 85 of the members of the Majority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament called on the President to dismiss the Finance Minister and the Minister of state in charge of the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

They said the two are unfit to remain at post following the worsening economic crisis.

They also vowed to boycott government businesses in Parliament should the President fail to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, a day after, on Wednesday, October 26, they (the Majority Caucus) met the President and agreed to his appeal to allow the Finance Minister conclude negotiations with IMF before a determination can be made on the proposed dismissal.