Over 150 people benefit from ASA Savings and Loans’ free breast screening at Botwe

Residents of Botwe and its environs have been given a free breast cancer screening by ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

The exercise at Botwe is one of many carried out by the Savings and Loans Company this month as part of marking Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Throughout October, countries all over the world commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer while motivating both genders, particularly women, to prioritise regular checks.

During the free screening by ASA Savings and Loans Limited, not only did clients of the company benefit but residents in and around Botwe also had the chance to be screened without paying a penny.

In addition, the beneficiaries numbering over 150 were also screened for Hepatitis B, Malaria, Sugar, Blood Pressure, and some others by doctors and nurses from Haven Health Services.

Speaking at the screening, the Branch Manager for the ASA Savings and Loans Botwe Business Centre, Mr. Edward Prince Opare explained that, “the Health screening is part of ASA savings and loans Ltd corporate social responsibility as a financial institution, which we intend to freely treat and give medicine to our clients in Botwe area.”

On his part, the Area Manager for ASA Savings and Loans, Mr. Godson Adzafi said, “a lot of the clients showed up for the screening and they were all happy for such a great initiative taken up by ASA savings and loans Ltd Botwe Business Centre. Those who needed counselling were attended to and those who needed further treatment too were booked for appropriate treatment at the facility.”

He assured that beyond the CSR activities, ASA Savings and Loans remains committed to providing loans to medium-scale businesswomen to help them generate more profit and expand their businesses.