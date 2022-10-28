LiMA: Two stranded vessels in Liberia’s waters pose no threat to navigation

28.10.2022 LISTEN

The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) wishes to notify the public of two incidents it is currently handling involving vessels that encountered propulsion and safety difficulties in the jurisdictional waters of Liberia.

In the first incident, two vessels, MV St. Daniels and MV Bakau ran out of fuel, lost propulsion, became disabled and drifted to shore in Harper, Maryland County. Investigation by the LiMA established that MV Bakau was being towed by MV St Daniels, and they were enroute to Ghana for drydocking services. The two vessels are currently grounded in Harper, Maryland County and pose no immediate danger to navigation in the area.

Additionally, on 27 October 2022, a team of inspectors from the LiMA boarded and conducted a Special Inspection on board F/V ALTAMIR IV that was towed by the Liberia Coast Guard to Monrovia Port with the assistance of Sea Shephard. The Brazilian-flagged fishing vessel was suspected of transporting unknown goods and not fishing.

Information provided to LiMA by the Captain states that the vessel departed Brazil on 15 August 2022 and was engaged in fishing activities around South East of Cabo Frio, Brazil. According to the Captain, the vessel encountered problem with its engine and the turbo motor gutted fire. As a result, it could not maneuver and then drifted for over a month during which it ran out of fuel, food and water before it was towed by the Liberia Coast Guard.

After reviewing the inspection report for F/V ALTAMIR IV, the Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Honorable Lenn Eugene Nagbe has instructed that the deficiencies on the vessel be remedied to enable its safety and seaworthiness after which it will be allowed to sail in keeping with international maritime laws.

Director, Corporate Communications, Liberia Maritime Authority