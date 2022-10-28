Mahama just wasted our time with his address on the economy; nothing new or special — Majority Chief Whip

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Habib Iddrisu has reacted to former President John Dramani Mahama’s address to the nation on the state of the Ghanaian economy.

According to the Chief Whip, the address on Thursday, October 27, was just a waste of everybody’s time.

“Mr. Mahama said nothing new yesterday, he wasted our time, we stayed glued to our TVs to watch something he had said at Harvard, smothering he had said in Accra several times,” Habib Iddrisu shared in an interview with TV3 on the New Day programme on Friday.

Former President John Dramani Mahama delivered his address at the auditorium of UPSA last night where he touched on several issues including the state of the economy, the depreciation of the cedi, and recommendations to deal with the challenges.

Among many other things, he said the suffering has gotten to a level where mothers are even suffering to feed their children.

“Mothers suffer heartbreak each day because they cannot afford to feed their children like they used to. Countless young people with enormous potential are struggling to pursue their lifelong dreams because of financial problems.

“Small entrepreneurs are frustrated as they break their backs to keep their businesses open against great odds. This is not just an installment in cyclical hardships, and we should not pretend that it is,” John Dramani Mahama said in his address.

To address the economic challenges facing the country, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC has implored President Akufo-Addo to cut expenditures and downsize his government.

He insists that if the National Cathedral must be built, it must be done with private funds.

“The public funding of the National Cathedral particularly at this time must stop. Being a Christian myself and deeply appreciative of the centrality of God in national affairs, I agree with most Ghanaians who believe that the project cannot constitute a top priority of government at this time, warranting further injection of scarce public funds.

“If it must be built, it must be built with private funds,” John Dramani Mahama said.