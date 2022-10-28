E/R: Chief and three retired soldiers allegedly engaged in illegal mining arrested at Nkwaakwaasem

A joint Police and Military operation by Kwahu South and East Assemblies has resulted in the arrest of four persons engaging in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

The operation was conducted on Thursday, October 27, at about 5:10 pm.

The Odikro for Akwaboa in Kwahu West Municipality of Eastern Region, Nana Kofi Osei, and three retired soldiers were arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal mining.

The four suspects were arrested at Nkwaakwaasem, a community in Kwahu East.

This was after they claimed ownership of a concession at Nkwaakwaasem, insisting that their company, TLG mining was duly registered to engage in mining.

From the information gathered from sources, the illegal miners working on the site managed to escape during the operation.

The excavator and other mining equipment they were using were confiscated in addition to some other movable equipment.

Tents that serve as a shelter for the illegal miners were set ablaze and destroyed by the joint Police and Military operation team.

The activities of these illegal miners and several others are responsible for the destruction of lands and pollution of the Pra River.

The Chief and three retired soldiers arrested after the operation are currently in custody at the Nkwatia Police station where they are assisting in investigations.