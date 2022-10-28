Tuzie Naa donates to Tamale Teaching Hospital

Tuzie Naa Inusah Alhassan of Tishigu has donated 20 plastic chairs to the neurosurgery ward of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Tuzie Naa said he was moved when he went to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

He described how patients were lined up to meet consultants while standing. He was also informed of the neurosurgery ward's lack of adequate chairs for patients. "When I arrived at the ward, I noticed patients standing in line to see the doctor," Tuzie Naa explained.

Tuzie Naa Inusah Alhassan has also initiated processes to raise GHS70,000 to support the treatment of a patient at the TTH. He underscored the importance to support the health sector of the country especially the Tamale Teaching Hospital as it is the only tertiary facility serving the health needs of the people in the five northern regions and beyond. Chief Tuzie called on everyone to extend support to the hospital.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, Mr. Tanko Iddrisu, Deputy Director of Administration, thanked the chief for the gesture. According to him, the donation has arrived just in time because the chairs will serve the large number of patients who visit the ward. "This donation has arrived at a better time. We should make good use of the chairs," Mr. Tanko assured Tuzie Naa.

The Deputy Director of Administration also thanked everyone who donated, both individuals and organizations. He urged more of such donations to augment what the government and hospital management have provided.

Dr. Malcolm Dery, Mrs. Bugri Marese, Mr. Mbabilla Christian, Mrs. Adam Salamatu, and Prudence Boniface were among the staff of the neurosurgery ward who attended the ceremony.