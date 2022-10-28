Dagbon Students at Tamale Technical University to celebrate Damba festival

28.10.2022 LISTEN

The Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) has scheduled Sunday 30th October, 2022 to hold a maiden Damba festival to end the second-semester examination.

The festival which will be held at the University is geared showcasing the rich culture of Dagbon and wake the younger generation from their slumber.

Chief of the Association, Naa Nurudeen addressing Journalists ahead of the event at the palace said resource persons have been contacted to deliver impactful messages which will positively transform the future of the students.

He called on individuals, philanthropists and corporate institutions to support the event, this he believed, will encourage other youth groupings to emulate what his outfit has started.

Read the full Statement from the Association below:

INVITATION TO TAMALE TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY DAMBA FESTIVAL

The leadership of the Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) is pleased to invite you as a special guest to the Association's maiden Damba festival, 2022.

This year's Damba festival which is under the theme: “Promoting Dagbon Culture, and Economic Benefit of Damba: The role of Dagbon Students”, will be held on Sunday October 30th, 2022 at the forecourt of the University HND Block at 1:00 pm prompt.

It is our hope that you will find time out of your busy schedules to honor this invitation.

Thank you.

Yours faithful

Mohammed Awal

General secretary

TaTU-DASA.